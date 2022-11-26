Affinity Asset Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Affinity Asset Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) by 58.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,340 shares during the period. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurant Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 23.4% in the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 83,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 15,767 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 3.9% in the first quarter. Paradigm Biocapital Advisors LP now owns 1,256,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,224,000 after acquiring an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Maven Securities LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 25.2% in the first quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 47.3% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 162,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,001,000 after acquiring an additional 52,106 shares during the period.

Get Viridian Therapeutics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VRDN shares. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on Viridian Therapeutics from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Viridian Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of NASDAQ VRDN opened at $22.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 17.35 and a quick ratio of 17.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.03. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.47 and a 1-year high of $26.22. The company has a market cap of $649.17 million, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.84.

In related news, General Counsel Lara Meisner sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $179,156.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Viridian Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Viridian Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viridian Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.