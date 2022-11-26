Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on AFYA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.
Afya Stock Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. Afya has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.02.
Afya Company Profile
Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.
