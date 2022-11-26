Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Given New $18.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on AFYA. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Afya from $12.00 to $13.50 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet upgraded Afya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ AFYA opened at $14.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.88. Afya has a 1 year low of $8.73 and a 1 year high of $17.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Afya in the first quarter worth $1,122,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Afya in the 2nd quarter worth about $345,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Afya by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,427,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,201,000 after acquiring an additional 227,100 shares during the period. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. lifted its holdings in Afya by 293.4% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 556,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after purchasing an additional 414,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in Afya by 4.8% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 960,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 43,651 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Afya Ltd. is a medical education group, which engages in the provision of an end-to-end physician-centric ecosystem that serves and empowers students to be lifelong medical learners through their medical residency preparation, post-graduate programs, and continuing medical education activities. It operates through Education Services; and Digital Content, Residency Preparatory and Specialization Programs segments.

