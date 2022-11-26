AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.10.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AGNC. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AGNC Investment to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Maxim Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on AGNC Investment to $8.50 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on AGNC Investment in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AGNC Investment stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. AGNC Investment has a 12 month low of $7.30 and a 12 month high of $16.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.83. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.15.

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.15. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 23.64% and a negative net margin of 128.56%. The business had revenue of $177.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. AGNC Investment’s quarterly revenue was down 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AGNC Investment will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a yield of 15.4%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is -40.34%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AGNC Investment by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 198,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,195,000 after buying an additional 53,296 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $268,000. Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 14,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 35,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AGNC Investment in the 1st quarter valued at $132,000. 43.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

