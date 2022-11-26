Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Akebia Therapeutics Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $0.26 on Wednesday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.35. The company has a market cap of $47.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Akebia Therapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKBA. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 5.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 513,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 28,300 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 471,681 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 85,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 54,389 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.56% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.