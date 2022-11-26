Aleph Zero (AZERO) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $157.19 Million

Aleph Zero (AZERO) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. During the last week, Aleph Zero has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Aleph Zero has a market cap of $157.19 million and $1.23 million worth of Aleph Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aleph Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00005113 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000277 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000344 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,371.28 or 0.08313797 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.13 or 0.00491877 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,934.73 or 0.29918284 BTC.

Aleph Zero Profile

Aleph Zero’s genesis date was January 27th, 2022. Aleph Zero’s total supply is 308,452,235 coins and its circulating supply is 186,355,703 coins. Aleph Zero’s official Twitter account is @aleph__zero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org/blog. The official website for Aleph Zero is www.alephzero.org. The Reddit community for Aleph Zero is https://reddit.com/r/alephzero/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aleph Zero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aleph Zero is a layer 1 blockchain platform based on a novel, peer-reviewed consensus protocol, AlephBFT. The consensus utilizes a Directed Acyclic Graph architecture as an intermediary data structure, resulting in a rapid time to finality. In the end, however, Aleph Zero is still a blockchain—not a DAG.The consensus is integrated into Substrate, an open framework built by Parity and the Polkadot developer community—however, it doesn’t make Aleph Zero a parachain, but rather an independent layer 1.”

