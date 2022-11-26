Algorand (ALGO) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $50.57 Million

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00001479 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded down 17.3% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.75 billion and approximately $50.57 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00078800 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00062117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000392 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00010059 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000301 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001408 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,102,173 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,755,747 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

