Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Acquires 650 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,270,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.09.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $2.49 on Friday, hitting $162.70. 16,793,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,363,128. The company has a market cap of $405.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.23, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $108.13 and a 12 month high of $334.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $135.03 and a 200-day moving average of $155.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 6.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

