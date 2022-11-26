Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Buys New Shares in SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF (NYSEARCA:LGLV – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 57,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,519,000. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF comprises about 0.8% of Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 1.34% of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LGLV. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 93,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,235,000 after purchasing an additional 29,567 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 91,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,021,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 53,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,971,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 16,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 4,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the period.

SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:LGLV traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $139.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,261. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.39. SPDR SSGA US Large Cap Low Volatility Index ETF has a 1 year low of $121.28 and a 1 year high of $151.10.

