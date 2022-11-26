Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Cuts Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lessened its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,921,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 174,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,578 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 31,836 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $131.15. 209,755 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,388. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $110.55 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $120.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.33.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

