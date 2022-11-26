Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,562 shares during the quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Blossom Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Dentgroup LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $213.85. The stock had a trading volume of 242,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,413. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $199.65 and its 200 day moving average is $206.14. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $182.88 and a one year high of $256.54.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

