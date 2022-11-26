Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Increases Stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOL – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,900 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,451 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. owned about 0.18% of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF worth $2,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF during the first quarter valued at $123,000. Poehling Capital Management INC. grew its stake in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $1,712,000. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF in the first quarter valued at about $231,000.

Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF Price Performance

IVOL traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company had a trading volume of 43,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,281. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.13. Quadratic Interest Rate Volatility and Inflation Hedge ETF has a 12-month low of $21.85 and a 12-month high of $27.42.

