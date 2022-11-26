Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Reduces Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $5,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,604,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,025,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930,452 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7,718.9% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,144,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 8,040,638 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,137,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,412,000 after acquiring an additional 105,587 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,970,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,414,000 after acquiring an additional 875,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,504,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,236,000 after acquiring an additional 361,610 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 733,015 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.17. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45.

