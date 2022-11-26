Almanack Investment Partners LLC. Sells 27 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Almanack Investment Partners LLC. trimmed its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,187 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Knott David M Jr purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.91 on Friday, reaching $537.62. 1,419,205 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,057. The company has a market capitalization of $502.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $438.21 and a 12 month high of $558.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $524.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $515.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $579.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $595.11.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

