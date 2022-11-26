Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) PT Lowered to $12.00 at Piper Sandler

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.
Alpha Tau Medical Stock Performance
Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $20.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.50.
Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.07. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alpha Tau Medical will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Tau Medical Company Profile
Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.
