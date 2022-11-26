Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Altisource Asset Management (NYSEAMERICAN:AAMC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Altisource Asset Management Price Performance

AAMC stock opened at $20.20 on Tuesday. Altisource Asset Management has a 1 year low of $8.65 and a 1 year high of $27.44. The company has a market cap of $35.90 million, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average of $14.60.

Get Altisource Asset Management alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Altisource Asset Management

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $182,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Altisource Asset Management in the first quarter worth about $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.87% of the company’s stock.

About Altisource Asset Management

Altisource Asset Management Corporation is an alternative lending company that provides liquidity and capital to under-served market and portfolio management and corporate governance services to institutional investors in the United States. The company offers its services under an asset management agreement to Altisource Residential Corporation, which acquires and manages single-family rental properties for working class families.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Altisource Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altisource Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.