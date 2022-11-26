Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) Upgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Amedisys from $154.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Amedisys from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Amedisys from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Amedisys from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Amedisys from $165.00 to $139.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amedisys currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $136.13.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMED opened at $91.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.02. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.99. Amedisys has a 52-week low of $83.00 and a 52-week high of $179.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The health services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.07). Amedisys had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 5.45%. The business had revenue of $557.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amedisys will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 77,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $13,284,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Field & Main Bank grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 17.7% in the second quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 665 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the second quarter worth $9,435,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amedisys in the first quarter worth $535,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Amedisys by 15.5% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 393,477 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,736 shares during the last quarter. 93.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Amedisys

(Get Rating)

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.