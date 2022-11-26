American Express (NYSE:AXP) Receives $173.89 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.58.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on American Express from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on American Express to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $154.15 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.89. The firm has a market cap of $115.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.14. American Express has a 52 week low of $130.65 and a 52 week high of $199.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The payment services company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.09. American Express had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that American Express will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.90%.

Insider Activity at American Express

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $149.27 per share, with a total value of $149,270.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,270. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Express

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 239.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

