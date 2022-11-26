American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Price Target Increased to $150.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $146.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of American Financial Group stock opened at $143.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.49 and its 200-day moving average is $134.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $119.01 and a 12-month high of $152.29.

American Financial Group Increases Dividend

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. American Financial Group had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 14.22%. American Financial Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Financial Group will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This is an increase from American Financial Group’s previous dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. American Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.97%.

Insider Activity

In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Financial Group news, insider John B. Berding sold 12,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $1,863,828.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,276,777.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.87, for a total value of $595,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,371,676.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of American Financial Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 2,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 16,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 1,877 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.11% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

(Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Recommended Stories

