American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Rating) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on AMWD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $48.67.

NASDAQ AMWD opened at $56.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $930.83 million, a PE ratio of 66.67 and a beta of 1.79. American Woodmark has a 12 month low of $40.70 and a 12 month high of $69.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.40. American Woodmark had a net margin of 0.68% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $542.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,468,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,876,000 after purchasing an additional 32,812 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,270,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,185,000 after buying an additional 28,209 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,184,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,962,000 after buying an additional 100,455 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in American Woodmark by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 982,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,095,000 after acquiring an additional 55,571 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Woodmark by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 870,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 15,761 shares in the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

