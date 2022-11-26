Ampleforth Governance Token Tops One Day Volume of $1.69 Million (FORTH)

Ampleforth Governance Token (FORTH) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 26th. During the last week, Ampleforth Governance Token has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. Ampleforth Governance Token has a total market cap of $45.13 million and $1.69 million worth of Ampleforth Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ampleforth Governance Token token can now be bought for about $3.03 or 0.00018314 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002259 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000345 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,366.71 or 0.08277487 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492403 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000327 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.81 or 0.29954250 BTC.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Profile
Ampleforth Governance Token’s genesis date was April 20th, 2021. Ampleforth Governance Token’s total supply is 15,297,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,913,152 tokens. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official website is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Ampleforth Governance Token Token Trading
