Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for E Automotive (EINC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for E Automotive (TSE: EINC):

11/10/2022 – E Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – E Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

11/9/2022 – E Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at ATB Capital from C$17.50 to C$12.50.

11/9/2022 – E Automotive had its price target lowered by analysts at Scotiabank from C$10.00 to C$5.00.

E Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:EINC traded up C$0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting C$6.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,972. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.74. E Automotive Inc. has a 12 month low of C$3.00 and a 12 month high of C$19.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of C$300.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.63.

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

