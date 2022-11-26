Analysts Set Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) PT at 14.20

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 14.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Backblaze from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Backblaze to $8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% in the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,277,000 after buying an additional 124,001 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% in the second quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,912,000 after buying an additional 164,783 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 17.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 519,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 77,154 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 7.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 8,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Backblaze by 115.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 93,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 49,900 shares during the period. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Backblaze Price Performance

About Backblaze

Shares of Backblaze stock opened at 4.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 4.70 and its 200-day moving average price is 5.54. Backblaze has a 12 month low of 3.82 and a 12 month high of 26.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.03 million and a PE ratio of -2.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

