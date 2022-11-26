Analyzing Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL) & Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Rating) and Piedmont Lithium (NASDAQ:PLL – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Centrus Energy has a beta of 2.12, indicating that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Piedmont Lithium has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Centrus Energy and Piedmont Lithium’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Centrus Energy $298.30 million 1.85 $175.00 million $8.03 4.72 Piedmont Lithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

Centrus Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Piedmont Lithium.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Centrus Energy and Piedmont Lithium, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Centrus Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Piedmont Lithium 0 0 5 0 3.00

Piedmont Lithium has a consensus price target of $96.67, suggesting a potential upside of 75.28%. Given Piedmont Lithium’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Piedmont Lithium is more favorable than Centrus Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Centrus Energy and Piedmont Lithium’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Centrus Energy 57.33% -151.53% 31.56% Piedmont Lithium N/A -10.23% -9.89%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.1% of Centrus Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Centrus Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Piedmont Lithium shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Centrus Energy beats Piedmont Lithium on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants. The Technical Solutions segment offers technical, manufacturing, engineering, procurement, construction, and operations services to public and private sector customers, including the American Centrifuge engineering and testing activities. The company was formerly known as USEC Inc. and changed its name to Centrus Energy Corp. in September 2014. Centrus Energy Corp. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

About Piedmont Lithium

Piedmont Lithium Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of resource projects in the United States. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the Carolina Lithium Project that include an area of approximately 3,116 acres located within the Carolina Tin-Spodumene Belt situated to the west of Charlotte, North Carolina in the United States. It also owns a 61-acre property in Kings Mountain, North Carolina. Piedmont Lithium Inc. is headquartered in Belmont, North Carolina.

