Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Price Tops $1,188.79 (aETHc)

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 26th. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $1,188.79 or 0.07200632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a market capitalization of $34.87 million and approximately $23,585.87 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official website is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

