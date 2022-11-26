ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stake Lifted by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 503,118 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,042 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $120,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,524,822 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,025,560,000 after acquiring an additional 110,111 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,472,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,540,000 after buying an additional 30,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 5.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,177,783 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,122,000 after buying an additional 62,667 shares in the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS stock opened at $246.44 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.23 and a 12-month high of $413.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market cap of $21.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.22.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $472.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 12.13%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ANSS. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $319.00 to $274.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut shares of ANSYS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of ANSYS from $225.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $263.91.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

