Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,046,159 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $186,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after purchasing an additional 5,980,777 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 145.2% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,907,042 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,906,043 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 13,601.2% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 824,540 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after acquiring an additional 818,522 shares in the last quarter. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $105.82 on Friday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.04 billion, a PE ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.49.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.30. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 56.62%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is presently 13.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

