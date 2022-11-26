Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Aptinyx Inc. (NASDAQ:APTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.60.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Aptinyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Aptinyx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Aptinyx alerts:

Aptinyx Stock Performance

Shares of Aptinyx stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. Aptinyx has a 52 week low of $0.20 and a 52 week high of $3.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 27.45 and a current ratio of 27.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptinyx

About Aptinyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Aptinyx by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,964,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,459,000 after buying an additional 152,943 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Aptinyx during the 3rd quarter worth about $720,000. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Aptinyx in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,275,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,516,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 150,250 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aptinyx by 116.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 305,988 shares during the period. 50.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Aptinyx Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. The company is developing NYX-2925, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II/b clinical trial for treating fibromyalgia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Aptinyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptinyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.