Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO) Shares Acquired by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ARLO – Get Rating) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned 0.08% of Arlo Technologies worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARLO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Arlo Technologies by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 84.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 120,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 55,179 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Arlo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $139,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Arlo Technologies by 127.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,036,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,185,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.77% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ARLO opened at $3.88 on Friday. Arlo Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.93 and a 12 month high of $11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.90. The firm has a market cap of $343.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 1.67.

In related news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Grady Summers purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.80 per share, for a total transaction of $114,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 219,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,970.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew Blake Mcrae purchased 20,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $60,588.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,724,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,120,395.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 54,246 shares of company stock worth $190,203. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Arlo Technologies from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. BWS Financial cut their price objective on Arlo Technologies from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Arlo Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It combines an intelligent cloud infrastructure and mobile app with various smart connected devices. The company offers Arlo essential indoor camera; Arlo Go 2 LTE/Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allows users to monitor their surroundings; and Arlo Go, an LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security.

