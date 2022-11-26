Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.36.

AJG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $212.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $208.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:AJG opened at $199.29 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $147.32 and a 12-month high of $199.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $181.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. ( NYSE:AJG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.05. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.16%.

In related news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,231 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $2,375,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,359,626.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.35, for a total value of $1,963,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,302,951.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,350 shares of company stock worth $6,332,355 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AJG. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $22,862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,346,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,457,269,000 after buying an additional 2,555,055 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $435,911,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,234,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $853,382,000 after buying an additional 1,162,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after buying an additional 880,314 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, third-party claims settlement, and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. It operates through Brokerage and Risk Management segments.

