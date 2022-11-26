ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ASE Technology Stock Performance

NYSE:ASX opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.23, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. ASE Technology has a 1-year low of $4.45 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASE Technology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 299.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in ASE Technology by 116.8% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Barings LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in ASE Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 6.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASE Technology Company Profile

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

