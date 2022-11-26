AstraZeneca (LON:AZN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a £118 ($139.53) target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

AZN has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,950 ($82.18) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a £125 ($147.81) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 11th. set a £120 ($141.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and set a £120 ($141.89) price objective on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of £111.65 ($132.02).

AstraZeneca stock opened at £109.54 ($129.53) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £102.43 and a 200-day moving average price of £104.98. The firm has a market capitalization of £169.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10,049.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.97. AstraZeneca has a 12-month low of GBX 8,090.32 ($95.66) and a 12-month high of £115.40 ($136.46).

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

