Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $296,000 Holdings in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBAC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of SBA Communications by 37.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,875,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $920,165,000 after purchasing an additional 783,686 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 93.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,396,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $480,617,000 after buying an additional 674,248 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SBA Communications by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,099,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $722,344,000 after buying an additional 652,954 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 55.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,024,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $327,847,000 after buying an additional 366,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of SBA Communications by 476.5% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 387,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,218,000 after acquiring an additional 320,171 shares during the period. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $384.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $308.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their target price on SBA Communications to $365.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price target on SBA Communications from $286.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $389.00 to $341.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $345.47.

SBA Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

SBAC stock traded down $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $296.54. 313,866 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 747,139. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $310.11. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.93 and a beta of 0.46. SBA Communications Co. has a one year low of $236.20 and a one year high of $391.15.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). SBA Communications had a net margin of 16.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.57%. The business had revenue of $675.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is presently 76.55%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Featured Articles

