Augur Market Capitalization Tops $58.30 Million (REP)

Augur (REP) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 26th. In the last seven days, Augur has traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar. Augur has a total market capitalization of $58.30 million and approximately $2.55 million worth of Augur was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Augur token can now be purchased for about $5.30 or 0.00032113 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002267 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000278 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000344 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,378.98 or 0.08348339 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $81.30 or 0.00492215 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000326 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,945.32 or 0.29938877 BTC.
Augur Token Profile
Augur’s launch date was November 17th, 2014. Augur’s total supply is 11,000,000 tokens. The official website for Augur is www.augur.net. The Reddit community for Augur is https://reddit.com/r/augur and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Augur’s official Twitter account is @augurproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Augur Token Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Augur directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Augur should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Augur using one of the exchanges listed above.
