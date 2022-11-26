Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) PT Lowered to $237.00 at KeyCorp

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by KeyCorp from $264.00 to $237.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the software company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $285.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $277.00 to $256.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $240.19.

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $200.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.90, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $201.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.84. Autodesk has a 12-month low of $163.20 and a 12-month high of $285.38.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares in the company, valued at $15,922,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.0% in the second quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,050 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. raised its position in Autodesk by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 635 shares of the software company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 20,807 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,578,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 980 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

