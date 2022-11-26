Avalanche (AVAX) Price Tops $12.92 on Major Exchanges

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Avalanche has traded up 0.4% against the US dollar. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $12.92 or 0.00078238 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and approximately $156.19 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00061972 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001460 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000393 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00023613 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000303 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005248 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000292 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Avalanche Coin Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 300,692,574 coins. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Avalanche

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

