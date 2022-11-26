Avalon Global Asset Management LLC Has $13.13 Million Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Avalon Global Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,500 shares during the period. CrowdStrike accounts for 4.0% of Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avalon Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $13,131,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $384,930,000. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,310,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,750,000 after buying an additional 945,703 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,429,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,474,000 after buying an additional 446,226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.94.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 174,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,314,793.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.05. 1,022,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,754,085. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $120.50 and a one year high of $242.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.01. The stock has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

