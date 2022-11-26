Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Shares Purchased by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,868 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 5.59% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

AVMU opened at $45.65 on Friday. Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF has a 12-month low of $43.77 and a 12-month high of $50.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $44.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.37.

