Avista (NYSE:AVA) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. KeyCorp lowered shares of Avista from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Avista from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Avista from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of AVA stock opened at $41.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.68. Avista has a one year low of $35.72 and a one year high of $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista Announces Dividend

Avista ( NYSE:AVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.32). Avista had a return on equity of 5.78% and a net margin of 7.91%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avista will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Avista’s payout ratio is 98.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Avista by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Avista by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Avista by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 9,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Avista by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 42,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Avista by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the last quarter. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

