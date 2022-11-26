Bank of America Boosts Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Price Target to $80.00

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Bank of America from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the technology retailer’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Best Buy from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.44.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Best Buy Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE BBY opened at $81.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.17. Best Buy has a one year low of $60.78 and a one year high of $116.22.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The technology retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 57.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.69%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Kathleen Scarlett sold 25,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $1,814,388.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,809.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Damien Harmon sold 1,308 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total transaction of $100,166.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,207.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,533 shares of company stock valued at $1,925,382 in the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Best Buy by 13,566.7% in the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 376.4% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 91.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 472 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.