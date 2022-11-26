Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Increased to C$152.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group to C$152.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$159.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of Montreal presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$152.34.

Bank of Montreal Price Performance

Shares of BMO stock opened at C$132.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$89.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$125.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$127.38. Bank of Montreal has a 1-year low of C$113.73 and a 1-year high of C$154.47.

Bank of Montreal Announces Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( TSE:BMO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported C$3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.06 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.10 billion for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 14.2100011 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

