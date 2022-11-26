Barclays Boosts Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,430.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $2,370.00 to $2,430.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BKNG. Atlantic Securities cut their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,300.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,300.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 15th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,285.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $2,424.85.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

BKNG opened at $1,984.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,814.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,917.77. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,616.85 and a twelve month high of $2,715.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $53.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $49.55 by $3.48. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. Booking had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 81.11%. The company’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $37.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Booking will post 92.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total value of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, with a total value of $956,185.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at $4,933,914.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 41 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834 shares in the company, valued at $1,459,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431 shares of company stock valued at $850,411 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its position in Booking by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Booking by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 1,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,542 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,693,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.