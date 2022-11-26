Barclays Raises Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Price Target to €320.00

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from €278.00 ($283.67) to €320.00 ($326.53) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MURGY. Societe Generale cut their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €275.00 ($280.61) to €265.00 ($270.41) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €242.00 ($246.94) to €246.00 ($251.02) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €325.00 ($331.63) to €330.00 ($336.73) in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from €306.00 ($312.24) to €316.00 ($322.45) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $288.38.

MURGY stock opened at $30.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $21.21 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

