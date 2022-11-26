Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) price target on the stock.

Big Yellow Group Price Performance

Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,119 ($13.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 291.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,100.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,240.53. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81).

Big Yellow Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.

Insider Activity at Big Yellow Group

About Big Yellow Group

In related news, insider James Gibson bought 22,222 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,125 ($13.30) per share, with a total value of £249,997.50 ($295,610.15). Also, insider Nicholas Vetch bought 22,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,134 ($13.41) per share, with a total value of £249,480 ($294,998.23). Insiders bought 69,849 shares of company stock valued at $74,959,702 over the last 90 days.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

