Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG)

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Big Yellow Group (LON:BYG – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 1,200 ($14.19) price target on the stock.
Shares of BYG opened at GBX 1,119 ($13.23) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 291.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,100.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,240.53. Big Yellow Group has a twelve month low of GBX 938.50 ($11.10) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,760 ($20.81).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 22.30 ($0.26) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Big Yellow Group’s previous dividend of $21.40. Big Yellow Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.79%.
Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.
