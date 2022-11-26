Bardin Hill Management Partners LP Raises Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Bardin Hill Management Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) by 9.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 425,401 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,556 shares during the period. Shaw Communications accounts for approximately 3.3% of Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $12,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 244.5% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,449,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,738,431 shares during the period. Vazirani Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 400.0% in the first quarter. Vazirani Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 2,114.5% in the first quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,060,665 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Shaw Communications by 20.1% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 269,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 45,168 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SJR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Scotiabank raised shares of Shaw Communications from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.25.

Shaw Communications Stock Up 0.3 %

Shaw Communications Company Profile

Shaw Communications stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.45. The stock had a trading volume of 96,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 476,359. The company has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

