BarnBridge (BOND) Price Tops $3.97

BarnBridge (BOND) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 26th. BarnBridge has a market cap of $39.36 million and approximately $6.14 million worth of BarnBridge was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BarnBridge has traded 9.3% higher against the US dollar. One BarnBridge token can now be bought for $3.97 or 0.00024060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About BarnBridge

BarnBridge’s launch date was September 7th, 2020. BarnBridge’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,919,201 tokens. BarnBridge’s official website is barnbridge.com. BarnBridge’s official Twitter account is @barn_bridge and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BarnBridge

According to CryptoCompare, “BarnBridge is a risk tokenizing protocol. It allows hedging yield sensitivity and price volatility. BarnBridge does this by accessing debt pools on other DeFi protocols, and transforming single pools into multiple assets with varying risk/return characteristics.”

