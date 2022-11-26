Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Activity at Beacon Roofing Supply

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply Stock Down 0.4 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after acquiring an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

