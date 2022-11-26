Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECNGet Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.75.

BECN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $90.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $77.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total value of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 105,320 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.97 per share, with a total value of $6,000,080.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,964,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,550,296.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 4,000 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.30, for a total transaction of $229,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,190.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,622,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,760,000 after acquiring an additional 285,685 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,689,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,784,000 after acquiring an additional 280,972 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 497.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 266,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,588,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,968,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,311,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,583,000 after acquiring an additional 160,181 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply stock opened at $59.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 52-week low of $45.71 and a 52-week high of $65.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.63.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

