Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYF) PT Raised to GBX 840

Nov 26th, 2022

Beazley (OTCMKTS:BZLYFGet Rating) had its price target boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 835 ($9.87) to GBX 840 ($9.93) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Beazley from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Beazley from GBX 685 ($8.10) to GBX 720 ($8.51) in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Investec upgraded Beazley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Beazley from GBX 675 ($7.98) to GBX 775 ($9.16) in a report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Beazley has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $667.57.

Beazley Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BZLYF opened at $7.79 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.57. Beazley has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $7.79.

Beazley Company Profile

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Cyber & Executive Risk segment underwrites management liabilities, such as employment practices risks and directors and officers, cyber and technology, and media and business services.

