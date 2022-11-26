Benjamin Silbermann Sells 150,000 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $3,756,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Benjamin Silbermann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.95, for a total transaction of $3,742,500.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.81, for a total transaction of $3,571,500.00.

On Friday, November 18th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $3,649,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 16th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 123,578 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $3,100,572.02.

On Monday, November 14th, Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $3,675,000.00.

Pinterest Stock Down 0.2 %

PINS stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.99. 2,752,707 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,758,757. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 357.05 and a beta of 0.99. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.14 and a 12-month high of $43.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.83.

Institutional Trading of Pinterest

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $266,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 154,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,800,000 after buying an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 24,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 94,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after buying an additional 26,291 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Pinterest to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.68.

About Pinterest

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.