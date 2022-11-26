Berenberg Bank Analysts Give TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG) a €11.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on TAG Immobilien (ETR:TEG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Baader Bank set a €7.00 ($7.14) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on shares of TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Warburg Research set a €14.20 ($14.49) price objective on TAG Immobilien in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($11.22) target price on TAG Immobilien in a report on Tuesday, October 11th.

TAG Immobilien Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of ETR TEG opened at €6.11 ($6.23) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.66, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.93. TAG Immobilien has a 1 year low of €5.59 ($5.70) and a 1 year high of €25.49 ($26.01). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €7.03 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.29.

About TAG Immobilien

TAG Immobilien AG, a real estate company, acquires, develops, and manages residential real estate properties in Germany. The company also rents commercial real estate properties, as well as operates serviced apartments. As of December 31, 2021, it managed approximately 87,600 residential units. The company was formerly known as TAG Tegernsee Immobilien-und Beteiligungs-Aktiengesellschaft and changed its name to TAG Immobilien AG in September 2008.

