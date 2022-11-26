Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €26.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($26.53) price target on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €45.00 ($45.92) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €34.00 ($34.69) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($33.67) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($42.86) price target on shares of Zalando in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €48.00 ($48.98) price objective on shares of Zalando in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Zalando Stock Performance

FRA ZAL opened at €29.11 ($29.70) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €27.03. Zalando has a 52-week low of €36.33 ($37.07) and a 52-week high of €49.86 ($50.88).

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates an online platform for fashion and lifestyle products. It provides clothing, footwear, accessories, and beauty products with free delivery and returns. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar outlet stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, Münster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

